NANS Urges FG, ASUU To Resolve Impasse Within Seven Days

...Lauds Tinubu’s Education Reforms

…Warns Strike Could Erode Gains of Renewed Hope Administration

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to urgently resolve the brewing crisis threatening to disrupt the nation’s academic calendar, giving both parties a seven-day ultimatum to reach a lasting agreement.

In a statement signed by the NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, and made available to journalists on Wednesday, the association expressed concern over the recent threat of industrial action by ASUU, warning that another strike would jeopardise the remarkable stability recorded in the education sector under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Oladoja described the last two uninterrupted academic years as a historic achievement since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, crediting the milestone to President Tinubu’s “bold and student-centred reforms” in the education sector.

According to him, “For the first time since 1999, our nation has witnessed two full academic years without disruption, a remarkable milestone achieved under the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

This unprecedented stability has rekindled optimism among Nigerian students and restored confidence in our tertiary education system.”

He highlighted several initiatives introduced by the current administration to strengthen the sector, including the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the removal of tertiary institution staff unions from the IPPIS platform, the reversal of the 40 percent IGR remittance policy, TETFund’s intervention for campus security and infrastructure, and the introduction of free technical and vocational education with monthly stipends.

“These monumental strides,” he said, “represent the genuine commitment of the Tinubu administration to revive education as a pillar of national development.”

However, Oladoja noted that the looming strike was a result of “miscommunication and poor crisis management in the timely implementation of resolutions earlier reached with ASUU,” warning that such lapses could “create avoidable tension and threaten the peace and progress of the education sector.”

Citing NANS’ independent investigation, the statement revealed that while both ASUU and the Ministers of Education and Labour had shown commitment to the agreements, a scheduled meeting meant to finalise implementation was not attended by ASUU due to disagreement over the meeting’s modality.

“To prevent further escalation,” Oladoja said, “NANS enjoins the concerned authorities to reconvene the meeting immediately, as both parties have expressed readiness to attend once it is properly reconvened.”

The students’ body also appealed to President Tinubu to personally intervene to safeguard the gains recorded in the education sector under his administration.

“Nigerian students, many of whom are now studying through educational loans, cannot afford to have their academic calendar disrupted or their duration on campus extended again,” the statement read.

While reaffirming the students’ support for the Renewed Hope Agenda, NANS warned that allowing the strike to linger beyond seven days “risks undermining the progress and goodwill recorded under this administration.”

Oladoja concluded by urging all parties to embrace dialogue and act swiftly, saying: “Now is the time for understanding and decisive action; the future of millions of Nigerian students depends on it.”