NANS to NLC, TUC: Strike Will Set Nigeria on Fire

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Con- gress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their proposed strike in the interest of the nation, insisting that an industrial action will set Nigeria on fire. The National President of NANS, Pedro Obi, made the appeal while address- ing journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The NLC and TUC had on February 8 issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the government over the failure to implement the agreements reached on October 2, 2023 following the removal of the fuel subsidy. The organized Labour also lamented the economic hardship Nigerians are going through due to the removal of fuel subsidy. But, addressing journalists, the National President of NANS, said: “Nigeria is fragile and hanging by a thread and a nationwide strike at this period may lead to partial or total collapse of the country and set the nation on fire”.

Obi explained that the planned strike, if embarked upon, would further worsen the economic crisis in the country. The NANS President added that the labour unions had the rights to make demands and embark on strike to drive home their points, but appealed for reconsideration of the decision. He urged them to take into consideration the potential impact of the planned strike on insecurity, economy and more importantly, the academic progress of students across the nation.

“While recognising the importance of addressing labour-related concerns and advocating for workers’ rights, we kindly urge the labour unions to explore alternative means of dialogue and negotiation with the relevant authorities. “A strike, though a powerful tool, can lead to civil unrest and further worsen the security and economic situation of the country.