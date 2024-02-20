NANS To Abiodun: Involve students, stakeholders in N5bn intervention fund

Two students’ groups have called on Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to involve the students’ community and other relevant stakeholders in the implementation of the N5 billion intervention fund in the state. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) made the call in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday.

The students in a statement jointly signed by the chairman of NANS, Adeyanju Francis and National President of NAOSS, Andor John argued that for the implementation of education grants to be successful, the students’ community must be carried along, especially in the selection process of indigent students.

The student bodies insisted that for accountabilty and thorough implementation of the initiatives, the government must involve them and other relevant stakeholders. They described the interventions as a crucial and compassionate response to the difficulties faced by individuals and families across the state.

The associations further noted that the essence of carrying the students along in the implementation of the intervention cannot be over-emphasised, insisting that only the student leaders can appropriately identify the students by their institutions.

“NANS and NAOSS encourage ongoing collaboration between the government and various stakeholders to ensure the effective and equitable distribution of resources from the intervention fund. By working together, we can build a more resilient and supportive community that thrives even in challenging economic times. “In the face of prevailing economic hardships, the government’s commitment to implementing measures that directly impact the well-being of the populace is commendable.”