NANS Support FG To Suspend Institutions Running Unaccredited Courses

Nigerian educational establishments offering unaccredited courses ought to be suspended, according to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

NANS’s reaction followed the Federal Ministry of Education’s announcement on Tuesday that the accreditation and examination of degree credentials from the Republic of Benin and Togo will be suspended.

About eighteen educational institutions were placed on the ministry’s blacklist after an undercover investigation by a Nigerian newspaper revealed the operations of a degree mill in Cotonou, the capital of the Benin Republic.

In a statement dated Wednesday, January 3rd, the National Senate’s factional president, Elvis Ekundina, praised the Federal Government.

In order to stop the fraudulent acquisition of degree certificates from foreign universities, NANS ordered the Federal Government to look into the operations of the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Federal Ministry of Education, and other organizations.

It demanded that the government turn a sharp eye on the operations of postsecondary educational establishments, particularly those that are privately held and offer courses without accreditation.

The statement urged the federal government to work with NANS and other student organizations to eliminate all illegal postsecondary institutions from the nation in order to improve the status of the education system.