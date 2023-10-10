NANS Senate Presidency: S’West Students’ Leaders Laud Seyi Tinubu On Support For Afeez

The South West Chapter of the National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS), has lauded Seyi Tinubu, son of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his endorsement and support for Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez (BABTEE) as NANS Senate President.

In a release issued in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, signed by the South West Coordinators and Chairmen, said the endorsement affirms Hon. Seyi Tinubu as a man of integrity and confirmed his sincere commitment to nation-building.

The Chapter said “Given Seyi Tinubu’s stature as a prominent public figure signifies not only his faith in the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), but also his unwavering commitment to the cause of Nigerian students.

“Your support to the aspiration of Afeez to emerge as NANS Senate President is without a doubt, a welcome development that deserves recognition and applause from well-meaning Nigerian students besides his decision is in line with the agenda of the NANS South West Leadership ably led by Comrade Alao John.

“Condemning an earlier report which criticised Seyi Tinubu for supporting Afeez for the position of Senate President, the Chapter said, “In contrast to the claims made in the statement, we believe that Hon. Seyi Tinubu’s endorsement of Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez’s candidacy is a commendable step towards rejuvenating student leadership in Nigeria.

“To this effect, we laud Hon. Seyi Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the youth and student community in Nigeria. His dedication to identifying with the aspirations and voices of young Nigerians is a testament to his commitment to the cause of youth/student empowerment and national development.

“We therefore strongly believe that Hon. Seyi Tinubu’s involvement in endorsing Comrade. Akinteye Babatunde Afeez (BABTEE) for the NANS Senate Presidency reflects his genuine commitment to nurturing future leaders who will shape the destiny of our great nation.

“Comr.Afeez stands out as an exceptional candidate for the NANS Senate Presidency. His track records of activism, leadership and advocacy within the student community is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the welfare of Nigerian students. His vision for NANS is one of inclusivity, unity and progress.

“We hereby state emphatically that, while we uphold the right of individuals to express their opinions, it is crucial that such expression be rooted in respectful discourse and constructive enhancement”, the release said.