NANS Seeks Urgent Rescue Of Abducted Zamfara Varsity Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded the urgent rescue of abducted students of Federal University Gusau (FUG), Zamfara State by security agencies and other concerned authorities.

The national umbrella body of the apex students’ association in a statement signed by its national Senate President, Elvis Ekundina on Saturday appealed to the Federal Government to do everything within its power to ensure the release of the students.

This is coming two days after the bandits who abducted the students threatened to start killing some of them if their parents failed to meet their demands in the next seven days.

NANS recalled that bandits had in September invaded three female hostels in the Sabin Gida area of Zamfara State and abducted over 24 students of Federal University Gusau.

The student body said it was regrettable that over three months after the abduction of the students the Federal government and relevant authorities have failed to rescue the students.

NANS therefore appealed to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, the Inspector General Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and the Director of DSS to urgently step into action and ensure the safe return of the students.

“We are calling on the Federal government, all the security agencies and other relevant authorities to take drastic steps towards ensuring that the students of Federal University Gusau (FUG), Zamfara are rescued and safely reunited with their parents.

“The safety of students and by extension all Nigerians remain the priority of every responsible government. We are not happy with the way the Federal government and security agencies have been handling the abduction of the students.

“We are equally not happy with the way the government have been dealing with the issue of insecurity. We believe that the government must be more proactive in ensuring the safety of Nigerians, the failure of the government to do this has exposed the lives of our students to untold danger and it is high time the government took the bull by the horns towards making sure that Nigerians are secured.

“Our security operatives must swing into action and be more serious in the area of intelligence gathering and prevention of deadly attacks on schools.

“We are also using this opportunity to appeal to the government to ensure water-tight security around all schools in the country as this will ensure the safety of our students.

“Nigerian students are becoming more vulnerable and exposed to attacks on a daily basis and it is regrettable that the failure of government has led to the death of thousands of students across the country. This is unacceptable, the government must take the security of students more seriously”, Ekundina said.