NANS Restates Devotion To Transparency, Commitment To Excellence Among Public Officers

""" """

Share

…Lauds Adebola, CRIN Leadership

The umbrella body of students across higher institutions of learning has re-emphasised its bias for transparency and commitment to excellence among public officeholders. The body said the qualities resonate with its advocacy for public officers to always prioritize accountability for the public good.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also reaffirms its dedication to supporting credible, innovative and progressive leaders whose contributions to national development extend beyond their immediate mandate.

Clerk of NANS’ Senate, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman made the emphasis when he led other members of NANS’ Senate on a courtesy visit to the management and leadership of Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, led by Executive Secretary Dr. Patrick Adebola in his office.

Oladimeji in a statement made available to New Telegraph lauded Adebola for his professionalism in steering the affairs of CRIN to new heights in cocoa research, agricultural innovation, and sectoral development. They then posited that “public officeholders like the CIRN boss, who demonstrates transparency and commitment to excellence deserve commendation and unwavering support.”

While expressing confidence that his administration will remain a critical component in the success story of Nigeria’s agricultural reforms, Oladimeji said Adeyemi’s open-door policy has engendered smooth operations at CIRN and ensured that concerns and feedback are addressed promptly.

Urging public officers across the country to emulate such qualities that bridge gaps between leadership and the public, NANS reiterates devotion to transparency and accountability both in private and public spaces.

The students’ body also said that Dr Adebola has consistently displayed a readiness to engage stakeholders, welcome constructive criticism and ensure that CRIN remains a beacon of excellence among agriculture research institutions in Nigeria.

The association believes that his continued leadership in CRIN will yield even greater achievements, propelling Nigeria towards agricultural self-sufficiency and sustainable development.

Comrade Uthman highlighted that Dr Adebola’s leadership closely aligns with the vision of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritizes reforms in governance, accountability, and sustainable national development.

According to him, Adebola’s achievements include the successful implementation of community-driven research initiatives, capacity-building programs for farmers, and strategic collaborations that enhance Nigeria’s competitive edge in the global cocoa market. “These efforts exemplify the forward-thinking leadership spirit behind the Renewed Hope agenda.

Eulogising the CIRN boss, NANS said: “His administration has emphasized openness and accountability, exemplified by his unwavering commitment to the judicious use of public resources for projects that directly benefit Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“His transparent practices resonate with NANS advocacy for public officers who prioritize accountability for public goods.

“By fostering partnerships, initiating impactful projects, and maintaining a culture of transparency, Dr. Patrick has demonstrated that his administration is committed to advancing Nigeria’s cocoa and agricultural sector.

“On behalf of the entire Nigerian Students, we are by this press statement passing a vote of confidence on the CRIN leadership. No amount of mischief, conspiracy, or agenda will deter Dr. Patrick from his target.

“Your commitment to the research and development mandate for Cocoa, Kola, Coffee, Cashew and Tea has been truly impressive, and the results you have achieved are a testament to your team’s expertise and passion. CRIN under your leadership has made a tangible difference in the agricultural sector and we are grateful for your partnership and collaboration.

Share

Please follow and like us: