NANS Opposes New Immigration Law In UK

The National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) has heavily criticised the new immigration policy implemented by the United Kingdom government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the UK government in a statement issued on Tuesday restricts anyone with study visas from bringing in dependence (with the exception of those on research visas) from January 2024.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by its Vice President for External Affairs, Azeez Akinteye, the NANS referred to the new policy as “inhumane”.

The statement reads, “About 30,000 Nigerian Students are enrolled in United Kingdom universities and in the 2021/2022 session alone, the government of the UK accrued about £2 billion from fees paid by the Nigerian Students alone.

“Stopping spouses from travelling together, especially when it has to do with studying abroad would only cause emotional trauma and the purpose of going to study may even be truncated because there will be no focus as the minds of these students will be divided.

“However, there should be some differences that should be taken into consideration so that the relationship between the UK and Nigerians wishing to study in the UK would not be shortlived.

“Create rules that would solidify relationships and build families, not the ones that will break families and set them apart simply because you want to satisfy an egoistical side of your clime based on an interview.

“I enjoin the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NIDCOM and other stakeholders to call the government of the United Kingdom to order to rescind these arbitrary rules.

“The 686% increase in the influx of Nigerian Students in the UK is not unconnected to the accessibility and acceptability it has shown to us from time immemorial. We even cared less despite the exploitation and intimidation. This new immigration rule has broken the camel’s back and we will fight tooth and nail to make sure it does not stand.”