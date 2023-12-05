NANS New President Demands Justice Over Death Of Ebonyi, Bauchi, Ogun Students

…Condoles With Families

The new leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) led by Comrade Pedro Obi has called on the police to bring everybody responsible for the death of three students across the country to justice.

A 300-level student of Ebonyi State University, Ayogu Evans, was involved in an accident and died while being chased by police officers on Saturday, December 2.

Another student, Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, was also stabbed to death by robbers while attempting to forcefully seize his phone.

The 500-level Geology student of ATBU who hailed from Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State but was based in Benue State, was stabbed around 7 pm on Saturday when he was reportedly returning to his lodge located around the Yelwan Tudu Market in the Yelwa area, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

A student of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Sapaade, Ogun State, was recently killed while about nine others were injured by armed robbers.

However, NANS in a condolence message signed by its President, Pedro Obi called for improved security for students around the country.

Obi declared that all student areas around the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory “to be in a state of emergency and we urge all security agencies to swift into action immediately.”

The statement read, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Ayugo Evans, a 300-level student of Ebonyi State University’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology, due to a tragic motor accident allegedly caused by a pursuit by the Nigeria Police Force.

“The loss of such a promising young individual is a devastating blow not only to Ebonyi State University but to the entire Ebonyi State community. NANS stands in solidarity with the family of the deceased, the institution, and the Ebonyi State government during this difficult time of mourning.

“NANS calls upon the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We urge swift action to identify and hold accountable any police officers involved in this pursuit that led to the unfortunate demise of Ayugo Evans.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ayugo Evans and reiterate our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice in this distressing situation.”

The statement added, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also expresses profound sorrow and solidarity with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, and the Bauchi State government following the tragic demise of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph, a final year Geology student at ATBU. Joseph met an untimely demise due to a heinous attack by robbers on Saturday evening, resulting in an irreparable loss to the university community and the entire Bauchi State.

“NANS calls upon the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, to conduct a thorough investigation into this heart-wrenching incident. We implore the authorities to swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice. The safety and security of our students, both on and off-campus, remain a paramount concern.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

On the Ogun incident, Obi said, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi, has issued a fervent and unequivocal condemnation following the tragic robbery attack that befell Ogun State Polytechnic, claiming the lives of innocent students.

“Expressing profound dismay and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi remarked, “The barbaric attack at Ogun State Polytechnic has deeply saddened us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this immensely difficult time.”

“The NANS President has vehemently denounced the reprehensible act of violence and has called upon law enforcement agencies to swiftly and resolutely pursue the perpetrators. “We demand immediate and thorough investigations into this heinous crime. It is imperative that those responsible for this tragic loss of life face the full force of justice,” emphasized Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi.

“In light of this distressing incident, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi urged heightened security measures across all educational institutions nationwide, emphasizing the critical need for a safe and secure environment conducive to learning and development for students, faculty, and staff.

“We stand united in our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerian students,” stated Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi. “It is incumbent upon all stakeholders, including authorities and security agencies, to collaborate and prioritize measures that prevent such grievous occurrences in the future.”

The NANS President reiterated the organization’s unwavering support to the Ogun State Polytechnic community and pledged continued advocacy for robust security measures and a safer academic environment.