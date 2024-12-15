NANS Lauds Tinubu, Kyari For Port Harcourt Refinery

Share

…plans assessment tour of facility

The Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, for ensuring the resuscitation of the Port Harcourt petroleum refinery.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the government-owned, Port Harcourt refinery had been moribund for decades, while NANS remained at the forefront in calls for its operationalisation as a way to address Nigeria’s perennial petroleum crisis.

NANS’ commendation of Tinubu and Kyari was contained in a statement by the President of its senate, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, after the 86th Senate sitting of the student body held at Lagos State University, Ojo.

Describing the feat as a “groundbreaking achievement in refinery development”, Akinteye added that it is a testament to the commitment of the duo to repositioning Nigeria’s energy sector for sustainable growth and national self-reliance.

While drumming up support for both the Federal Government and NNPCL, Akinteye’s statement also revealed that the leadership of the student body would soon embark on an on-site visit to the newly rejuvenated petroleum refining facility.

The statement read: “The operational readiness of the new refinery marks a critical turning point in Nigeria’s efforts to address its long-standing challenges in petroleum refining.

“It promises to significantly reduce our dependence on imported petroleum products, ensure the availability of fuel at affordable rates, and contribute to job creation while fostering national economic stability.

“This achievement highlights the focused leadership and pragmatic policies of President Tinubu, whose administration continues to demonstrate resolve in tackling pressing national challenges. It also underscores the competence and dedication of the NNPC management team in executing critical infrastructure projects that directly benefit Nigerians.

“In alignment with our role as the voice of Nigerian students and an advocate for national progress, the NANS leadership will undertake an on-site visit to the refinery.

“This visit is aimed at gaining firsthand insights into the facility’s operations, assessing its impact on national development, and exploring opportunities for collaboration to empower Nigerian youths through potential skill acquisition and employment initiatives within the energy sector.

“Furthermore, we urge Nigerians across all sectors to extend their support to the NNPCL and the federal government. The rehabilitation of this refinery is a step in the right direction, but the full realization of its potential, alongside the revival of other dormant refineries, requires collective national commitment. Together, we can chart a path towards energy independence, economic sustainability, and shared prosperity.

“NANS remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for policies and projects that enhance the well-being of Nigerian students and contribute to the growth and development of our great nation.

“We commend President Tinubu and the NNPCL team once again for this groundbreaking achievement and reaffirm our readiness to partner in building a brighter future for Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"