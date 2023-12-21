NANS Lauds Tinubu For Yuletide Transport Discount

President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 Yuletide transportation discount has been lauded by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The student body in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President of Enugu State Chapter of NANS, Pedro Obi expressed his appreciation to President Tinubu-led government for its dedication to the well-being of Nigerians during the yuletide season.

This is as the NANS union leader calls for further support from students for his administration.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government revealed plans to subsidize all luxury buses for the convenience of citizens wishing to travel during the joyous holidays through Dele Alake, Chairman of the Interministerial Committee on the Presidential Intervention on Public Transportation.

Obi while reacting to the development claimed that the historic move showed President Tinubu’s dedication to the well-being of Nigerians and was a proactive move to lessen the difficulties faced by passengers during this time.

“This discount undoubtedly eases the financial strain on many Nigerians, making it more feasible for them to reunite with loved ones and partake in the festivities,” he said.