NANS Lauds NNPCL Boss, Kyari Over Port Harcourt Refinery

The body of tertiary institution students in the country has lauded the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the commencement of works in the Port Harcourt Petrochemical Refinery.

A statement signed by the Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Studies (NANS), Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, conveyed the body’s appreciation, describing the development as a milestone marking a significant step towards revitalising our Nation’s Oil and Gas Sector and boosting our economy.

“The refurbishment and commencement of work at the refinery will not only create job opportunities but also contribute to reducing our reliance on imported petroleum products.

Akinteye also expressed optimism that the resuscitation of the refinery showcases the commitment of NNPC towards ensuring energy security and self-sufficiency for our great nation”

“Nigeria has always been a force to reckon with, amidst her Oil producing counterparts. However, recent activities and events in the oil and gas sector, which include the increment in petroleum products, have reduced the confidence of Nigerians in the process.

“It is therefore a testament to the dedication and hard work of all those involved in making this project a reality, as they took it upon themselves as a challenge, as tasked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the masses and increase the oil revenues the country generates.

NANS then urged the NNPC boss to continue prioritizing the revitalization, modernisation, and expansion of our refineries, as it will not only enhance our Oil and Gas infrastructure but also foster technological advancements and innovation in the sector, while also urging “all well-meaningNigerians to embrace this positive development and support the efforts of the NNPC in transforming Nigeria’s Oil landscape. Together, we can achieve a brighter and more prosperous future.