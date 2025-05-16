NANS Lauds JAMB Transparency, Requests To Supervise UTME Retake

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for transparency in handling the glitches that affected the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a letter addressed to JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, by NANS National President, Olushola Oladoja, the students’ body, expressed interest in monitoring the conduct of the UTME resit examinations for those affected by the glitches.

Oladoja said the request to partake in retake examination monitoring was in line with the association’s core mandate to protect and advocate for the interests of Nigerian students, as well as promote transparency and accountability in educational processes.

The NANS president nominated representatives from each of the six affected states to serve as official supervisors of the association during the exercise.

He described the nominees as responsible student leaders with proven records of discipline and diligence

The nominees are, Dr Mike Ifenke and Frank Eme-Orji for Abia; Ikechukwu Santos and Ebube Ijeoma for Anambra; Ibeabuchi Onya and Olisa Nwuruku for Ebonyi.

Others are Chidi Nzekwe and Minister Udochukwu for Enugu state; Chinaemerem Emesowum and Chidiebere Aguocha for Imo; Afeez Akinteye and Busari Adelaja for Lagos State.

“We write to commend the Board for its timely and transparent decision to conduct a retake of the 2025 UTME for candidates affected by technical and administrative issues across six states.

“This move is a commendable demonstration of your commitment to justice, fairness, and the integrity of Nigeria’s education system.

“In line with our core mandate, we hereby express our interest to supervise and monitor the conduct of the UTME retake examination across all affected centres.” the statement added.

New Telegraph recalls that, during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, May 14 the JAMB Registrar admitted to a technical error that compromised the integrity of the results in 157 centres nationwide, affecting the results of 379,997 candidates.

