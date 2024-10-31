NANS Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To Institutions Without Student Unions

Share

…Threatens mass protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone D has issued a 14-day ultimatum to UNILAG, OSPOLY, and LAUTECH to reinstate their Students’ Unions or face massive student protests.

The absence of unions, NANS argued, undermines students’ rights and abilities. Should this ultimatum pass without action, NANS is prepared to take decisive steps to protect the rights of Zone D students and will not hesitate to use all available means, including mass protests, to ensure their demands are met.

Addressing a world press conference at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo, NANS Coordinator for Zone D, Mr Owolewa Taiwo Sunday, representing Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos States, stated that student unionism is essential in defending the rights of Nigerian students.

He added that if the demand is not met, the association will mobilise a massive protest to disrupt academic activities and bring the issue to national attention. This absence, he said, undermines students’ rights and limits their ability.

According to the NANS Coordinator, who was flanked by other executives, the leadership of NANS is deeply concerned about the welfare of students and aims to foster a mutual relationship between students and institutional management.

Comrade Sunday used the forum to call on all institutions that disbanded Students’ Unions to immediately reinstate them.

The NANS Coordinator urged all higher institutions in Nigeria to, as a matter of urgency, reverse all hikes in tuition fees across Nigerian higher institutions.

According to him, many families with children in institutions of higher learning are struggling with the current economic realities and thus, he condemned the recent tuition fee hikes in these institutions.

“We commend the Federal Government for introducing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to provide affordable and sustainable transportation in the Southwest.

“This initiative is a vital step toward alleviating the daily challenges faced by students and citizens across our region. Additionally, we recognise the government’s support of the Nel Fund, which provides opportunities for students to cover their expenses regardless of background.

“While we applaud institutions and school managements who support students’ unionism, we issue a strong warning to those that oppose our efforts through oppressive and manipulative decisions to scrap students’ unions to desist from such actions.”

