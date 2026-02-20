NANS Honours CEOAFRICA Boss, IIobanafor For Promoting Developmental Journalism

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CEOAFRICA, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, has been conferred with dual national honours by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Youth Coalition for Education in Nigeria (YOCEN) in recognition of his contributions to media development and societal transformation.

The honours were presented during a formal ceremony at Ilobanafor’s office, attended by student leaders and youth advocates. The joint recognition underscores his role in advancing developmental journalism, promoting credible narratives, and amplifying youth-focused discourse across Nigeria and the African continent.

Under the awards, NANS designated Ilobanafor as an “Icon and Cynosure of Societal Transformation,” while YOCEN presented him with a “Certificate of Noble Prize for Excellence,” conferring on him the title “Vanguard of Societal Transformation in Nigeria.

”Organisers described the dual honours as a milestone that reflects his professionalism, integrity, and consistency in reshaping the Nigerian and African media narrative.

Speaking during the presentation, the YOCEN delegation said the selection followed a rigorous review of Ilobanafor’s professional track record, citing his commitment to ethical journalism, courage in storytelling, and sustained efforts to give voice to underserved communities. They noted that his work exemplifies excellence and an unwavering commitment to truth.

In his acceptance remarks, Ilobanafor expressed appreciation to the student leaders for the recognition, describing it as particularly meaningful coming from Nigeria’s youth constituency.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Nigerian students, the leaders of tomorrow,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to national service. “I remain grateful and will continue to serve my country in the best way I know.”

He also used the occasion to urge young people to take active roles in national development, calling on the visiting student leaders to serve as ambassadors of positive change.

According to him, Nigeria’s greatest asset lies in its youthful population, stressing that expanding opportunities for service and innovation is critical to the nation’s progress.

Ilobanafor further highlighted his role as the initiator of the Geneith Health Competition (GHC), using the platform to encourage students in secondary and tertiary institutions to participate actively in the 2026 edition of the initiative.

The competition, he noted, is designed to combat malaria through youth-led advocacy, positioning participants as ambassadors in the fight against the disease.

Organisers concluded that the honours reflect Ilobanafor’s sustained passion for humanity, advocacy for young people, and consistent promotion of responsible journalism and positive societal values—principles they said align with the core ideals of both organisations.