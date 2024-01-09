NANS Hails Full Implementation Of Automated Passport Registration

Students across higher institutions of learning, under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Student Association (NANS), have lauded the attainment of full implementation of the automation of travelling passport registration by the Nigerian Immigration Service.

While lauding the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, for the feat, NANS, through a statement by its Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, NANS said “his outstanding work in implementing automated passport registration is a game-changer that will revolutionise the entire process, making it more efficient and convenient for everyone involved.

Saying; “It’s a fantastic step forward in embracing technology and improving the experience for passport applicants.

Akinteye’s statement read: “Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo’s dedication to embracing innovation is truly commendable. By automating the passport registration process, He has shown a commitment to streamlining bureaucratic procedures and making them more user-friendly. This will undoubtedly save people valuable time and effort when obtaining their passports, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of their lives.

“Furthermore, It’s worth mentioning that this initiative aligns perfectly with the needs of today’s fast-paced world.

“I understand the value of efficiency and convenience in any process. Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo’s implementation of automated passport registration demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that will undoubtedly benefit countless individuals, including frequent travellers, business professionals, and tourists.

“Lastly, it’s important to acknowledge the significance of Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo’s accomplishments, especially considering the challenges he may have faced along the way. It takes courage and determination to drive change and implement innovative solutions.

“By successfully implementing automated passport registration, Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo has shown his commitment to improving processes and making a positive impact on the lives of many. It is indeed an era of renewed hope for all Nigerians.