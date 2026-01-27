NANS: Group Dismisses Alleged Misinformation, Backs Police

…Urges Respect for Court Orders

The Integrity Youth Alliance (IYA) has criticised what it described as a misleading and contradictory publication by Global Gender Safety and Moral Development, allegedly acting in concert with a faction claiming to represent the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the youth group accused the authors of the publication of spreading misinformation and engaging in propaganda rather than presenting verifiable facts.

According to the Alliance, several individuals parading as members of a NANS executive are no longer students and are allegedly using students as “Shields” for activities unrelated to academic pursuits.

“The publication is riddled with inconsistencies and is clearly driven by mischief,” the Alliance said, warning that students who should be focused on their studies are being drawn into campaigns of confusion and sensationalism.

The Integrity Youth Alliance also strongly defended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, dismissing allegations of impropriety as “False and malicious.”

It described the IGP as a respected and principled officer, adding that insinuations suggesting otherwise were unfounded.

Addressing claims surrounding a disputed property and alleged police actions, the Alliance clarified that a judgment in the case between Ama Etuweme, SAN, and Pinnacle Communications Limited (Suit No: THC/ABM/C’S/2297/2025), delivered by Justice Omotosho, expressly directed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to enforce the court’s decision.

“The order did not mandate the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Team to act, contrary to what has been mischievously alleged,” the statement noted.

It further stressed that no police officer acted on any directive linked to the IGP, but rather in strict compliance with a valid court order.

The Alliance pointed to what it called glaring contradictions in the claims made by the authors of the disputed publication.

While alleging collaboration between unnamed police elements and a former company secretary of Pinnacle Communications, the same group also claimed that police officers were prevented from entering the premises by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other police officers already guarding the property.

“If, as alleged, the IGP sought to take over the property, who then deployed the other police officers already on ground?” the group queried.

The Alliance said further inconsistencies emerged from claims involving Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, whom the authors accused of benefitting from what they termed a “Kangaroo judgment” relating to a private office in Asokoro.

According to the IYA, these conflicting narratives undermine the credibility of the allegations and expose a storyline built on conjecture rather than law.

Calling on factional groups claiming to represent NANS, the Integrity Youth Alliance urged restraint and respect for judicial processes.

It advised such groups to allow the courts to determine issues before them instead of engaging in what it described as activities aimed at extortion and public deception.

The statement, signed by Danjuma Lamido, Spokesperson of the Integrity Youth Alliance, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the rule of law, institutional integrity, and responsible civic engagement, while urging all parties to desist from spreading misinformation and to respect court orders.