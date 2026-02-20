NANS Gives Ultimatum For Reversal Of Fees Hike In Tertiary Institutions

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has issued a seven-day notice to tertiary institutions that have imposed arbitrary tuition fee increases to open dialogue with Student Union Governments (SUGs) in their respective institutions for a review of the increments, warning that failure to engage constructively could trigger a peaceful, but coordinated student response.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Osogbo , the newly sworn-in Coordinator of NANS Southwest Zone D, Comrade Adeyemo Josiah Kayode, described the hikes as a direct assault on accessible public education, noting that some fees now amount to 10 to 20 times the national minimum wage.

“After a thorough review of the situation across Southwest campuses, this administration has identified several institutions that have imposed unconscionable fee hikes without due process or consideration for student welfare.

“We hereby issue a seven-day notice of engagement, effective from today, February 18, 2026, to the management of affected institutions to open dialogue with student union governments in their respective institutions and review these increments in the interest of accessibility and fairness,” he said.

Kayode also raised concerns over the escalating cost of offcampus accommodation across the region, disclosing that rent in many student communities now rivals or exceeds tuition fees.

According to him, single rooms cost between N150,000 and N250,000 in some areas, while self-contained apartments range from N350,000 to N600,000, with furnished hostels near the University of Ibadan reportedly reaching N1.3 million.