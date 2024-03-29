NANS Gives Adeleke 7-Day Ultimatum Over 100% Hike In School Fees

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Osun State Chapter has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Ademola Adeleke over a 100 per cent increase in school fees in state-owned institutions.

The State Chairman, Ogungbe Taiwo while addressing reporters on Thursday in Osogbo said after a crucial meeting at Polytechnic Ede, “We discovered that Osun State Government is making empty promises to students over our welfare.”

“Governor Adeleke failed to prioritise the welfare of the students and include us in his government. We demand a reversal of increased fees for state-owned institutions.

READ ALSO:

“The government has increased fees by over 100 per cent. The state also failed to give us palliative outside what the Federal Government gave us.”

Efforts to get a reaction from the state government were not successful, as Information Commissioner Kolapo Alimi failed to respond to his calls and text messages sent to his mobile line.