NANS Felicitates Aiyedatiwa, Pledges Support For Governor

The Leadership of the Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated the newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on his inauguration as Executive Governor after the demise of his erstwhile boss, Arakunrin ‘Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

As contained in a statement signed by the president of NANS’ senate, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, the Association, while expressing its condolences on the passing of the former governor, also used the opportunity to assure Governor Aiyedatiwa of the confidence of students in his leadership skills and willpower to govern effectively.

“And just like we did with the former governor, we are ready to stand by your side and contribute to the progress and development of our state as we believe that, together, we can achieve great things”. The statement read.

Newly sworn-in Aiyedatiwa was equally charged to strive and fulfil the yearnings and expectations that come with the office of the Governor.

The statement read: “We believe in your ability to address the challenges we face and to make a positive difference in the lives of the people of Ondo State, while that your dedication, vision, and commitment to public service will be crucial in shaping the future.”

They also encouraged him to prioritise the “improvement of our educational system. Investing in our schools, supporting our teachers, and creating opportunities for students to thrive.’

NANS assured the Governor of their unflinching support and trust of the students and residents of Ondo State.

The statement concluded with prayers “that the good Lord shall provide you with the full wisdom and needed knowledge to pilot the affairs of Ondo State successfully.