NANS Distances Self From Planned Protest By Sowore

…Calls on Parents to Caution Their Children Against Being Used by Selfish Politicians.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday distanced itself from the planned protest announced by human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore over the released of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This is contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by its President, Comr. Olushola Oladoja, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement reads, “Distinguished members of the press, respected stakeholders in the education sector, fellow Nigerian students, ladies and gentlemen,

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called this press conference to address and clarify a misleading and malicious narrative currently circulating on social media platforms.

“This narrative falsely claims that NANS is planning to organize or participate in a so-called “#FreeNnamdiKanu Protest” slated for October 20th.

“We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that NANS is not, and will not be, part of any protest organized or influenced by Omoyele Sowore or any other politically motivated group or individual.

“The entire claim is false, mischievous, and designed to drag the name of our noble Association into political controversies that do not align with our mandate as a student body.

“As the umbrella body representing all Nigerian students both home and abroad, NANS believes strongly in the rule of law, due process, and peaceful engagement.

“We understand that the matter concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a legal issue currently before a competent court of law, and it would therefore be inappropriate, unlawful, and irresponsible for NANS to take a partisan position or mobilize any form of protest on a matter before the judiciary.

“Whatever Mr. Sowore and his group are planning or doing is for their own political interest and has absolutely nothing to do with NANS.

“We advise him and his co-travelers to stop using the name of NANS to give credibility to their politically driven agenda.

“Our focus as a responsible students’ organization remains on education, youth development, peace, and national unity Not partisian agitation.

“We therefore call on parents and guardians across the country to warn their children and wards not to be deceived or lured into joining any protest sponsored by greedy and self-serving politicians who do not mean well for the nation or the student community.

“These individuals exploit the vulnerability and energy of young people for personal gain while abandoning them when crises erupt.

“We also urge the general public, the media, and security agencies to disregard any publication or message claiming that NANS is mobilizing for a protest related to Nnamdi Kanu or any other politically motivated cause.

“Our focus is on constructive engagements, peaceful advocacy, and developmental initiatives that will contribute meaningfully to the progress of our education system and the future of Nigerian youth.

“In conclusion, NANS remains a united, law-abiding, and patriotic association committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nigeria.

“We will continue to champion the interests of students through dialogue, advocacy, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders not through chaos or politically induced protests.