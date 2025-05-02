NANS Dissociates From Self-Proclaimed President

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has distanced itself from an individual claiming to be its president, describing the claim as baseless and lacking legitimacy.

In a statement signed by Adejuwon Olatunji Emmanuel, Assistant Secretary General of NANS, the association asserted that the individual in question has no valid mandate or recognition from any legitimate structure within NANS.

The students’ body stated that the individual is being sponsored by external forces seeking to divide and manipulate NANS for personal and political gain.

According to NANS, these forces aim to undermine the unity and influence of Nigerian students, which they perceive as a formidable force capable of holding leaders accountable.

Olatunji also raised several questions over the legitimacy of the self-proclaimed president, including the absence of evidence of form purchase, screening by appropriate committees, and participation in any convention or election, emoasising NANS is governed by procedures and a constitution, and that leadership claims must be backed by democratic processes.

He then called on well meaning Nigerians, including the media challenged the media to investigate the matter further, questioning why the individual’s claims are being amplified primarily by one media outlet.

The association called for fairness and balance in reporting, urging the media to engage with legitimate structures and stakeholders within NANS.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the unity and integrity of NANS, emphasizing that the association’s mission is too important to be derailed by distractions.

NANS urged its members and stakeholders to remain focused and united, asserting that the association’s voice is strong, its structure intact, and its resolve unshakable.

