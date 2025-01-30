NANS Demands Thorough Investigation Of UNN Registrar

Share

…Reemphasised dedication to fair hearing, justice, equity

The National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) has reiterated its commitment to principles of fair hearing, justice and equity in the governance of all institutions of higher learning across the country.

The student body made this remark in a statement signed by its President of Senate, Akinteye Afeez Babatunde while calling for thoroughness in the investigation of the Registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Dr Mrs Celine Nnebedum.

They expressed confidence that the investigative panel set up to investigate the Registrar, who has been under the spotlight on allegations of sabotage, abuse of office, financial impropriety and unethical demands for financial inducement born out of insensitivity to the plights of students on the campus.

It is on the backdrop of this that NANS urged the UNN GC, the Federal Ministry of Education and other “relevant authorities to act swiftly to restore accountability and ensure that students receive the quality education and welfare they deserve”

If found guilty after thorough enquiries, NANS demands that appropriate disciplinary measures should be taken against the Registrar, while strong safeguards must be put in place to prevent administrative sabotage, ensuring that student welfare and university development are not hindered by personal interests.

While expressing deep concerns over the ongoing administrative crisis at the UNN, where the said actions of Mrs Nnebedum have severely undermined students’ welfare and disrupted critical development projects, the student organisation expressed confidence in the investigative committee set up by the Governing Council of UNN.

Akinteye’s statement read: “Reports from concerned students and stakeholders indicate that the Registrar has continuously engaged in misconduct, including deliberate bureaucratic bottlenecks, misrepresentation, and unethical demands, all of which have negatively impacted the smooth running of the institution.

“One of the most alarming instances of this sabotage is the deliberate delay in fumigating the university’s twenty-seven hostels, despite severe pest infestations, including bedbugs, rats, mosquitoes, and even snakes, posing serious health risks to students.

“The Acting Vice-Chancellor (Ag. VC), upon assumption of office, prioritized student welfare and secured necessary approvals from the Pro-Chancellor and the university’s Management Tenders’ Board on October 28, 2024, to carry out the fumigation.

“However, despite the approvals following due process, the Registrar misled the university’s Governing Council by falsely accusing the Vice-Chancellor of financial misconduct, an allegation evidently driven by personal frustration over being denied illicit financial kickbacks.

“This baseless claim resulted in unnecessary delays that forced students to endure unhygienic and unsafe conditions for months before the fumigation finally commenced in January 2025.

“Further investigation has revealed that the Registrar has also intentionally obstructed the execution of several critical university projects.

“The digitization of high-efficiency document management for the Registrar’s Office, awarded to Eku-Aro Construction Company Ltd in October 2024, remains stalled due to the Registrar’s refusal to issue the contract letter, allegedly over financial inducements.

“Similarly, the digitization software for the Personnel Services Unit and the Registrar’s Office, both approved in November 2024, have been deliberately delayed by the Registrar’s refusal to act, further hindering the efficiency of administrative processes. These deliberate acts of sabotage have significantly disrupted university administration and reflect a clear abuse of office.

“It is further disheartening that the Registrar attempted to impose an unjust financial penalty of nearly a quarter of a million naira on students for late file submissions, an exploitative move that was only stopped due to the timely intervention of the Ag. VC. In addition, despite the Vice-Chancellor’s authority to restructure staff postings for administrative efficiency, the Registrar unilaterally reversed these postings, blatantly undermining the office of the Ag. VC and disrupting the university’s operations.

“We align with the decision of the UNN Governing Council to set up a committee to investigate these disturbing developments and stand firmly with the Governing Council Chairman, recognizing his integrity and commitment to the proper administration of the university.

“Furthermore, as students from the UNN campus have reached out to us, urging fairness in this matter, we strongly advise the Governing Council to ensure that justice is done.

“If this case is found to be a witch-hunt against the Vice-Chancellor, the necessary corrective measures must be taken to safeguard the integrity of the university’s leadership.

“In light of these serious infractions, we demand a thorough and impartial investigation into the Registrar’s deliberate obstruction of student-centred projects. We also call for the immediate release of all pending contract letters for projects already approved by the Tenders’ Board.

“Appropriate disciplinary measures should be taken against the Registrar for abuse of office and financial impropriety, while strong safeguards must be put in place to prevent administrative sabotage, ensuring that student welfare and university development are not hindered by personal interests.” It stated.

Noting that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is an institution of national pride, Akinteye concluded that NANS will not “stand by while its progress is derailed by administrative misconduct, while also urging the UNN GC, the Federal Ministry of Education, and all relevant authorities to act swiftly to restore accountability and ensure that students receive the quality education and welfare they deserve”

Share

Please follow and like us: