NANS Demands Suspension Of NMDPRA Boss Over Corruption Allegations

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, over what it described as “serious allegations of corruption” levelled against him by the Dangote Group.

In a statement signed by the President of the NANS Senate, Usman Adamu Nagwaza, the students’ body expressed deep concern over the allegations, warning that they pose a significant threat to public confidence in the petroleum regulatory authority and the federal government’s anti-corruption posture.

According to NANS, the allegations have raised fundamental questions about integrity, transparency, and accountability within the NMDPRA, an institution entrusted with regulating critical aspects of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“As the umbrella body of Nigerian students, we are committed to promoting accountability and good governance in Nigeria,” the statement read. “The allegations against the Managing Director of NMDPRA constitute a serious breach of trust and must not be treated lightly.”

NANS urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend Farouk Ahmed within 72 hours to allow for an impartial and interference-free investigation into the claims. The association stressed that such a step was necessary to preserve the credibility of the investigation and reassure Nigerians that no public official is above scrutiny.

“The suspension is necessary to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and without interference. It is essential to maintain the integrity of the process and ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable,” the statement added.

The students’ body further warned that failure to act within the stipulated timeframe would trigger nationwide protests. NANS said it would mobilise its structures across the country to shut down the NMDPRA headquarters in Abuja as part of a mass action.

“If the suspension is not carried out within the next 72 hours, we will mobilise all our structures nationwide to shut down the head office of NMDPRA in Abuja,” NANS declared, noting that the planned action was aimed at ensuring that the voices of Nigerians are heard and justice is served.

NANS concluded by reaffirming its commitment to the fight against corruption, insisting that Nigerians deserve full disclosure and accountability over the allegations.

“We urge Mr President to take immediate action to protect the integrity of government institutions and restore public confidence. The Nigerian people deserve the truth,” the statement said.