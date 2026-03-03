New Telegraph

March 3, 2026
NANS Convention: Zonal Coordinators Hail Omotayo’s Appointment

The six National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) zonal coordinators yesterday hailed Oladele Omotayo’s appointment as the Independent Convention Planning Committee Chairman.

In a statement, the coordinators described Omotayo’s emergence as timely and reflective of the confidence reposed in his capacity, integrity and commitment to the democratic ideals of the association.

The group said: “As leaders representing the six geopolitical zones, we collectively reaffirm our full confidence in his ability to deliver a free, fair, credible, and a convention without hitch that will further strengthen the unity, stability and institutional integrity of NANS.

