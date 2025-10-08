NANS Confers Babalola Life Patron

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the umbrella body for over 40.1 million Nigerian students in Nigeria and the diaspora, has conferred NANS Life Patron on Engr. Sunday Adebayo Babalola.

NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, with other National Executive Council members of the apex Nigerian students’ group, conferred the Life Patron on Babalola in Lagos, during the NANS leadership’s campus tour in South West.

The tour started with higher institutions in Lagos State, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Oladoja, while presenting the award to Babalola, said NANS leadership took into cognisance the philanthropic gestures of Babalola as well as his huge investments in scholarship awards for pupils and students, as well as other empowerment outreaches of the Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF) in Nigeria.

The NANS President described Babalola as a worthy leader who lives an exemplary life with an indelible footprint that will ever be celebrated in the annals of Nigerian students’ struggle.

Oladoja said, “We have watched you investing in the educational sector, mentoring young people across the country, and today we are here to identify with you as well, solidify our relationship with you by conferring this NANS’ national honour, which makes you officially our Life Patron and father.”

He also said the NANS leadership embarked on the visitation of tertiary institutions in the country for need assessment and the welfare of its members.

Babalola, who was elated by the honour, in his response commended the leadership of NANS for championing various struggles for the betterment of students across the country and in the diaspora.

He stated that he was happy that his scholarship scheme and other philanthropic gestures for over a decade have continued to be noticed.

Babalola, a co-founder of BBBF, was commended by the apex student body in the country, adding that his recognition speaks volumes about the diligence and capacity of the organisation.

He said, “I will continue to support the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). This is an impetus for me to do more, and this I will do as God grants me the grace to give back to society.”

Babalola, through BBBF and the co-founder, Pastor Bunmi Babalola, have offered scholarships to thousands of pupils in junior secondary schools, senior secondary schools and students of tertiary institutions, both undergraduates and post-graduates.

They have also, through BBBF, provided boreholes and generators as well as renovated classrooms, among other philanthropic interventions, according to the statement.