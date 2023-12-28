NANS Condemns Killings Of 96 Persons In Plateau

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned the killings of over Nintry Six people and the burning of 221 in the Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

The president of NANS, Mr Pedro Obi in a statement issued in Enugu on Wednesday said the massive deaths and destruction had left a path of grief, devastation, and suffering in their wake.

He sympathies with the families and communities impacted by the horrific and traumatic events that took place in Plateau State on Christmas Eve, dubbed “Black Christmas.”

“The heinous attacks, characterised by the wanton destruction and loss of innocent lives, are an affront to humanity and a stark reminder of the urgent need for stronger security measures to safeguard Nigerians.

“NANS calls on the relevant authorities to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

“It is disheartening that such acts of violence continue to occur, despite the efforts of the government and security agencies to maintain peace and security in the country,” he said.

Obi noted that the lives lost in the attacks are not mere statistics; they represented those who had dreams, aspirations and hopes for a better future.

He said NANS stands in solidarity with the affected communities, offering their unreserved support and prayers during this difficult time.