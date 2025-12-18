NANS Commends Tunji-Ojo Over Seamless Passport Processing

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for initiatives that have significantly improved passport processing for Nigerian students studying abroad.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the President of the Senate, NANS, Comrade Usman Adamu Nagwaza, in which the association described the reforms as a major relief to students in the diaspora who had previously endured prolonged delays and administrative bottlenecks in obtaining Nigerian passports.

According to NANS, the streamlined passport processing system has eased travel and residency challenges for Nigerian students overseas, allowing them to focus more on their academic and professional pursuits without unnecessary disruptions.

The association praised the minister’s commitment to service delivery, noting that the intervention came at a critical time when many Nigerian students abroad are confronted with travel restrictions, visa complications and other logistical difficulties.

“As the umbrella student body in Nigeria, we are proud to acknowledge that this development has restored hope and confidence among Nigerian students in the diaspora. The minister’s actions demonstrate responsiveness to the real challenges facing citizens abroad,” the statement said.

NANS further appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide sustained institutional support and backing to the Minister of Interior to enable him to consolidate and expand the ongoing reforms in passport administration.

The association expressed confidence that with strong presidential support, the reforms would further enhance efficiency in service delivery and set a positive example for other public office holders across the country.

“We proudly associate with Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and salute his functionality. His dedication to service and the positive impact on Nigerians, especially students, reinforce our confidence in his leadership,” NANS stated.

The student body also reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Government in advancing the welfare of Nigerian students and citizens, both at home and in the diaspora.

NANS encouraged Nigerian students abroad to fully utilise the improved passport processing system to pursue their academic and professional goals without undue hindrance.