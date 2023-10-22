NANS Commends Ifeanyi Ubah Defection To APC

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has commended Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah for defecting from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They believe this move is strategic and timely as Nigeria aims for inclusive governance and development.

In a press statement signed by the former President (Senate) of the student body, Comrade Innocent Chuks Okafor, and made available to New Telegraph in Awka on Sunday said it was noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and political magnanimity were the driving forces behind Senator Ubah’s decision to join the APC.

According to the statement, this defection signifies national unity and is a significant moment in Nigeria’s political history.

NANS also commended Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Allahaji Abdullahi Ganduje for their efforts in ensuring Ubah’s defection to the ruling APC.

Comrade Chuks Okafor is optimistic that joining the ruling party will attract more Federal Government presence to the Southeast region and other benefits.

The statement also highlights Senator Ubah’s commitment to changing the political narrative in the Southeast region.

The former student leader described the Senator representing Anambra South as a consummate and progressive politician, a strong advocate for human capital development, and a representative of the people.

According to Okafor, “NANS applauds him for his bold step and believes that his blueprints align with the APC-led federal government Renewed Hope agenda.”

Okafor also provided insight into Senator Ubah’s political journey, highlighting his prioritization of the development and progress of the Southeast region rather than personal recognition.

Throughout his political career, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has been a member of various prominent political parties, with his main focus always being the advancement of his region.

He made significant contributions to the Labour Party, PDP, and APGA in the past, and later gained popularity for his involvement with the Young Progressives Party (YPP), where he successfully won two elections to represent Anambra South as a Senator.

Senator Ubah’s recent decision to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is motivated by his unwavering commitment to championing the interests of his constituents and ensuring that the dividends of democracy benefit his region.

Comrade Okafor also extended his congratulations to the Oil magnet and the founder of Capital Oil and Gas (Ubah) for his recent legal triumph in the case against AMCOM, which resulted in the return of his company to him.

He also urged other influential political figures from the Southeast to align with Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and support his aspirations and initiatives for the interest of the Southeast region”, he added.