NANS Commends Governing Council For Probing VC

The leadership of the umbrella body of students across higher institutions of learning, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Governing Council of Federal University Oye Ekiti, for instituting a much-clamoured investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, extortion and abuse of office levied against the universities VC, Prof. Abayomi Abayomi Sunday Fasina Recall that the students’ body had earlier called for the VC’s investigation, citing a leaked audio recording where he was said to have made amorous advances to a married female official of the University.

The NANS said the step reflects the GC’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and justice in the institution.

Declaring support for the investigation and confidence in the panel of investigators, NANS expressed strong belief that the investigative panel will ensure a thorough and impartial investigation that seeks to uncover the truth and maintain the integrity of FUOYE.

A statement issued by its President of Senate, Akinteye Afeez Babatunde, said the students’ body acknowledged numerous appeals from students on the campus urging it to provide a balanced perspective on the matter.

The statement reads: “The students have consistently highlighted the ViceChancellor’s long-standing reputation as a studentfriendly administrator who has contributed positively to the welfare and development of FUOYE’s student community.

It is therefore imperative that this investigation provides him with a fair hearing to ensure that justice is served.

“We implore the investigative committee to approach this matter with professionalism and objectivity to unravel the facts behind the allegations.

“If at the conclusion of the investigation it is revealed that this case is a witch hunt or an attempt to tarnish the reputation of any individual, we urge the Governing Council to act decisively in ensuring that such malicious acts are addressed and justice is delivered accordingly.

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Nigerian students.”

