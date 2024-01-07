NANS Calls On Tinubu To Prioritise Security

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Sunday, called on President Bola Tinubu to give more priority to the security of lives and property in the country.

The association’s Senate President, Mr Elvis Ekudina, made the call at a news conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

Speaking with newsmen, Ekudina said that it was important for the students’ body to lend its voice to the state of the nation.

He urged the President to find a lasting solution to current security challenges ranging from kidnapping, attacks by bandits and attacks on security men.

“The recent attack in some villages in Plateau state where innocent citizens were killed remains worrisome,” he said.

He added that there was a need for security agencies in the country to strengthen their intelligence gathering to detect future attacks.

“We call for a comprehensive investigation of this attack and call on the Federal Government to make sure the perpetrators of the crime are brought to book and face the consequences of their inhumane actions.

“We equally call on President Tinubu to charge the leadership of our nation’s security agencies to improve the intelligence gathering techniques to save us from future attacks and counterattacks.

“We call on the President to prioritise the security of all Nigerians and our properties, as our right to live is a fundamental one as enshrined in the constitution,” he said.

Ekundina promised that Nigerian students would give maximum support to the government to achieve its set objectives.