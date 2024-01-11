NANS Calls On FG To Intervene On Proposed Tuition Fee Hike

In response to plans by several higher institutions to raise tuition fees, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has once again urged the Federal Government to immediately intervene and save the future of its students.

Speaking in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos by Mr Akinteye Afeez, Senate President of NANS, the student union voiced its displeasure over recent plans to increase tuition fees, particularly those from the Federal College of Agriculture in Akure, FECA, and the Federal University of Technology in Akure, FUTA.

“It is disheartening and worrisome that despite the Federal Government’s explicit instructions against tuition fee hikes, certain vice chancellors and heads of institutions seem poised to defy the directive.

“This we find barbaric and therefore call on the Federal Government to call erring institutions to order by demanding immediate intervention in the looming crisis surrounding such fee increment,” he said.