NANS Berates UK Over New Students’ Immigration Law, Calls On Abike Dabiri To Intervene

A recent amendment to the United Kingdom’s students’ immigration Laws has been described by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), as inhumane, despicable, and one that could cause emotional trauma for affected students and derail the purpose of the study.

The Vice President (External Affairs) of NANS, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, said in a statement on Thursday afternoon, that “an immigration rule with the sole aim of separating couples and intentionally keeping partners away from each other should never be allowed to stand let alone hold waters.”

Hitherto, Nigerians who sought admission into UK Universities were granted visas permitting them entry and settlements with their families, but the recent amendments will bar applicants from traveling with their spouses and kids. The Law will take effect from 25th, July, 2023.

According to his statement, Akinteye implored both Nigerian and UK authorities to formulate laws and regulations that will strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship that has subsisted within the duo over the years, as well as

“However, there should be some differences that should be taken into consideration so that the relationship between the UK and Nigerians wishing to study in the UK would not be short-lived.

Speaking further, the students’ leader, ‘stopping spouses from traveling together, especially when it has to do with studying abroad would only cause emotional trauma and the purpose of going to study may even be truncated because there will be no focus as the minds of these students will be divided”

He appealed to the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Enyeama, and the CEO Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, and other relevant entities to intervene in the matter so the UK authorities may rescind the rules, which he described as arbitrary.