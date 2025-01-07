NANS Asks FG To Reinstate FCE Akoka Provost

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday demanded the reinstatement of Wahab Azeez as the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka.

Azeez was asked to step aside in July last year following the controversy surrounding his tenure. In a statement, NANS Senate President Afeez Akinteye urged the Minister of Education Tunji Alausa to intervene in the matter, insisting that Azeez’s reappointment followed due process.

The group claimed that the allegations of abuse of office against Azeez were politically motivated. It appealed to the minister to review the matter, uphold the principles of justice, and allow due process to prevail.

NANS appealed to the aggrieved staff of the institution to embrace the rule of law, due process, dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts to avoid further disruption of academic activities in the College adding that the current situation of the institution does not foster learning in the school environment.

