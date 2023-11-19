NANS Appreciates Ondo Govt For Donation Of Buses, Approval Of Bursaries

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has sent a thank you message to the Ondo State Government for the successful celebration of International Students’ Day, approval of bursaries, and the donation of 11 buses for undergraduate bodies in the state.

“The commemoration of this year’s International Students’ Day in Ondo State was a testament to the government’s commitment to acknowledging the significance of students and their contributions to society”, read a statement signed by NANS’s Vice President, External Affairs, Comr. Akinteye Babatunde Afeez.

According to the statement, the well-coordinated ISD provided a platform for Ondo students to celebrate their diversity, share experiences, and foster a sense of unity and belonging.

NANS, therefore, commended the Ondo State Government for organising the ISD, saying it not only recognized the importance of education but also celebrated the vibrant student community in the Sunshine State.

The statement also disclosed that the Ondo state government has donated a total of eleven buses to student bodies in the state, describing the gesture as a “game changer”.

“Subsequently, the allocation of one bus each for NANS and NAOSS further demonstrates the government’s understanding of the unique challenges faced by student bodies.

“Furthermore, we express our deepest gratitude for the approval of 11 buses dedicated to serving the transportation needs of students across the nine institutions in Ondo State.

This initiative is a game-changer, addressing a critical aspect of student life and enhancing accessibility to educational opportunities and easy mobility.

The students also noted that the approval of these buses is a clear indication of the government’s proactive approach to addressing the needs of the student community and ensuring a conducive environment for learning.

They also acknowledged the government’s recognition of the financial challenges faced by students and the positive impact that financial support can have on their academic journey. They noted that the mission of bursaries for students is a profound demonstration of understanding of the socio-economic realities that students often grapple with while commending the Ondo State Government for taking concrete steps to address this issue.

“We believe that the approval of student bursaries will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of students in Ondo State, empowering them to focus on their studies without undue financial constraints.

While promising to continue to partner with the government in fostering a positive educational experience for students in the state, NANS remains appreciative of the government’s support and commitment to the advancement of the educational sector.

“Once again, thank you for your dedication to the well-being and development of students in Ondo State. We look forward to continued collaboration for the betterment of our educational institutions.