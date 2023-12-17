NANS Accuses NAFDAC Of Dereliction Of Duty, Calls for Agency’s Probe

The umbrella body of tertiary institution students in Nigeria, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Sunday, accused the National Food And Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), led by Professor Moji Adeyeye, of directing its statutory duties and allowing the free distribution of fake and inedible food items in the country.

The students’ body noted that this has proven to be a major cause of terminal diseases in the land, alleging that some of the poisonous foods carry the certification number of NAFDAC.

“The highly alarming issue we now face in this country is the increased production of fake edible items by some evil perpetrators, whose activities have been allowed to keep going unchecked by NAFDAC.” Read a statement signed by the president of the state of NANS, Akinteye Babatinde Afeez.

The Association noted that “It is so appalling and barbaric that several adulterated edible items are now the most sold items in our markets.

He said: “We have seen and received several reports and complaints about reduced qualities of these items and this is most shameful, positing that NAFDAC has its major duty of protecting the lives of Nigerians.

“And to make issues worse is the fact that these fake products also carry registration numbers allegedly issued by NAFDAC” read the statement”, continued the release.

Also as contained in Akinteye’s statement, the “Consumption of these items, which has been rendered inedible, has been proven to be a leading cause in major health conditions like; Heart diseases, liver problems, kidney diseases, paralysis and lots more.

Against the backdrop of this, NANS then called for the probe of the leadership of NAFDAC in order to jig the body into effective management and control of food administration in the country.

Akinteye continued: “However, we will not keep quiet on pressing issues like this and we shall make it a point of responsibility to ensure the agency rises up to their duties and do what is right and expected of them.

“To this effect, we are therefore calling on the Federal Government to probe the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) under the leadership of Professor Moji Adeyeye, as this is a time we need them to engage all available resources, manpower and machinery to ensure this dastardly act is stopped and the evil perpetrators are brought to justice before more damages would be done to consumers.

Conclusively, we would love to register this on a good note, should any Student under the aegis of NANS, suffer from any form of food poisoning or develop chronic diseases due to the consumption of fake products, the Association shall hold NAFDAC responsible.