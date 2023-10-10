NANS Absolves Seyi Tinubu, Disowns Ex-PRO’s Statement

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS Zone D), South West, has debunked a report making the rounds on the internet that the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu is routing for a candidate for the post of Senate President of the umbrella body of tertiary institutions students in Nigeria.

In a statement titled: “RE: Speculated Endorsement of NANS Senate Presidential Aspirant by Seyi Tinubu”, NANS Zone D absolves Tinubu (Jr) of anointing any candidate while also dispelling the story by saying that the issuer lacks the capacity to issue such statement, having served out his term as Public Relations Officer of the group.

In the statement signed by NANS Southwest’s trio of Comrades Alao John, Sanni Sulaimon Olamide and Bamigboye Peter Oluwadamilola, Cordinator, Gen Sec, and PRO respectively, NANS noted that the publication has caused significant consternation among the public and various stakeholders, including members of of the body.

According to the statement, the body avers that Comrade Oyeyemi Awoyinfa, whose X handle released the said statement is a former public Relations Officer of NANS in the southwest, but insists that he can no longer speak for the Coordination.

While appreciating concerns from members of the general public, the body reiterated its commitment to all the values of democracy, including transparency and fairness.

“We appreciate the concern shown by our members and the public, and we want to assure everyone that the leadership of NANS South West Zone D will continue to work diligently in the best interest of Nigerian students.