NANNM Recommends E-Voting System For Nigeria Elections

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ebonyi State Chapter has recommended an electronic voting system for the country’s elections to ensure transparency.

The re-elected Chairman of the association in the state, Comrade Bornbless Obasi made the recommendation while speaking to reporters in Abakaliki the state capital after his re-election during a delegate conference of the association held in Abakaliki by an electoral committee from the national body of the association.

Obasi described the election as ‘credible and transparent’.

He said “I commend our national leadership for adopting the electronic voting system which made the election seamless and credible.

“I recommend the voting process to the Nigerian government and it should consult us to see how we made it work”.

He noted that the delegates voted from their homes after accreditation and results were announced immediately after voting ended.

Obasi noted that 25 delegates were supposed to vote in the election but the committee disqualified two after screening.

“The 23 votes cast corresponded with the number of delegates as this process was first implemented in for the Abuja chapter’s election in 2019”.

“Its success made it to be used for our National Delegate Conference in 2020 and further recommended for states in the country”, he stated

The chairman pledged to consolidate his achievements and ensure that the welfare of members continues to be a top priority.

Mr Joe Idiege, the election’s Returning Officer said he was happy for a hitch-free electoral process after initial turbulence.

Idiege who is the association’s Zonal Secretary for the South South zone, said the new executive should unite the members to achieve set goals.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union in Ebonyi, Comrade Patrick Igwe also urged the members to unite in fighting for their needs from the government and employers.

The other elected officers include Obasi Chukwu as Vice Chairman, Susan Eze as Treasurer Kelvin Nwoke as Financial Secretary, Chimezie Nwoke as Public Relations Officer, Goodness Ogbonna as Auditor 1 and Nnenna Eni as Auditor 2.