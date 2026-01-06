NANNM FHI Mourns Slain Nurse, Urges Urgent Protection For Health Workers

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Federal Health Institutions Sector (NANNM FHI) has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Nurse Chinemerem Chukwumeziem of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja, describing the incident as a grim reminder of the growing insecurity confronting healthcare workers nationwide.

In a statement on Tuesday, National Secretary Enya Osinachi condemned the murder and called for urgent measures to safeguard nurses and other frontline health workers, who face heightened risks while commuting after long shifts.

Osinachi explained that the late nurse had completed her afternoon duty and boarded public transport home, only to fall victim to violent criminal attacks just days into the new year.

The association stressed that sympathy alone is insufficient without decisive government action. It urged authorities to investigate the incident, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators, and enhance security around hospitals and commuting routes. Measures recommended include staff transport, improved security infrastructure, hazard allowances, life insurance, welfare support for bereaved families, and regular security assessments.

Osinachi warned that the loss of nurses undermines patient care, morale, and public trust, emphasizing that decisive action must be taken to make the death of Nurse Chukwumeziem a turning point in protecting healthcare workers across Nigeria.