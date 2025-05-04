Nandi-Ndaitwah: Iron Lady Of Africa

Share

In recent times, Africans are proud to have leaders, who are ready to stand against the western world for the rights of Africans.

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, thousands across Africa rallied in solidarity with Burkina Faso and Captain Ibrahim Traoré, denouncing foreign interference and imperialist destabilisation.

While Traore defends Burkina Faso, the woman whom many now refer to as the next Margaret Thatcher of Africa and President of Namibia, Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, responded to U.S President Donald Trump’s policy on zero tolerance to ilegal immigrants in America.

The new Namibian President, Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah administration, in what seems like a reciprocal move, announced that U.S. citizens entering Namibia will require a visa.

The announcement also stated that any U.S. citizen caught without a fully approved visa will be declared an “illegal alien” and treated the same way Donald Trump treats African immigrants in the U.S.

She retracted the statement in that news that said she would deport 500 Americans, explaining that what she meant was that Americans, who are based in Namibia should perfect their documentation, otherwise the Namibian government will deport the immigrant and the country will be asked to pay for deportation fee.

Namibia, one of the world’s top Diamond producers, is now taking full control of its Diamond mines.

For the first time, the Western world seems to be getting the message that controlling resources naturally given to Africans may not be a walk in the park as usual.

The wind of change, they say, usually starts with one person and later others buy into the idea. More Africans hope for more leaders like Nandi-Ndaitwah and Traore.

Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, born 29 October 1952 and nicknamed NNN is a Namibian politician, who is the fifth and current president of Namibia since 21 March 2025. She is the country’s first female president.

Previously, she served as the third vice president under President Nangolo Mbumba between 2024 and 2025.

