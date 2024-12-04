Nandi-Ndaitwah Elected As First Female President Of Namibia

Share

The incumbent Vice-President of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been elected as the first female President of the country.

New Telegraph reports that the Country’s Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Tuesday announced that Nandi-Ndaitwah won over 57 per cent of ballots cast.

The 72-year-old would become the first woman to rule the southern African country governed by the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) since independence in 1990.

READ ALSO

According to the report, Panduleni Itula, candidate for the main opposition Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), polled second with 25.5 percent of the votes.

The presidential election was extended twice because of logistical and technical challenges which led to a shortage of ballot papers and long queues, some voters gave up on the first day of voting after waiting for up to 12 hours.

The IPC said the extension of voting was a deliberate attempt to frustrate voters, adding that it would not accept the results of the poll.

Share

Please follow and like us: