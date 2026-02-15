Nancy Wins 2026 Face Of Zikel Beauty Contest

In a thrilling, entertaining grand finale, Osuji Nancy was crowned winner of the 7th edition of Face of Zikel beauty competition.

At Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, where the grand finale, which ended the 2-weeks training and grooming, the nail-bitting suspense can be felt as Osuji Nancy beat 14 other gorgeous and talented contestants to emerge winner of the Beauty competition.

Beyond the physical beauty, Nancy during the different sessions of the competition showcased optimum intellectual capacity and brilliantly answered all the questions thrown at her with boldness and self-confidence which depicts her as a true beauty queen inside and out.

While Osuji Nancy was crowned the winner, Jubilee Agoh was right behind as the first runner up and Anumiri Vivian as second runner up. The girls were praised for their elegance, likeable qualities and performances at the camp, which ultimately led to their decision them making the first three winners.

As the new face of Zikel, Osuji Nancy will have the opportunity to represent and promote Zikel Cosmetics products both within and outside. She will have a one year contract with the brand and will work towards the growth of the brand.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zikel Cosmetics International, Kelvin Chinedu Ezike, said: “The pageant competition is not just targeted at crowing beautiful ladies but more importantly empowering them to become self-reliant and financially empowered.

For seven years, we have empowered over 200 young women, who are now doing very well in their different fields of entrepreneurship. The Face of Zikel is an empowerment scheme and a platform carved out to take young girls off the street and create employment for them.”

He seized the opportunity to call on Federal Government to support beauty pageant competitions like Face of Zikel, who are working hard to provide viable platform for young women to thrive. “Every year, we train the girls on make-up skills to equip them to become established entrepreneurs, ” he said.