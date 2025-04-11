Nancy Isime Unveils New Acquire Mansion

Share

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has sparked social media reactions with her viral emotional video, which shows a glimpse of her newly completed luxurious mansion.

The video captures the actress arriving at her luxurious mansion in her vehicle as she steps inside the house.

Nancy Isime expressed excitement and emotion as she inspected the breathtaking interior, unveiling the gym, swimming pool, and other luxurious amenities.

Fans and colleagues have poured in their congratulatory messages in the comment section, with netizens gushing over its opulent amenities.

Reaction trailing this posts; Juliet Ameh remarked, “Sincerely, this also brought tears to my eyes, making me wonder what I am not doing right. I am hopeful I will get my congratulations soon. Congratulations, pretty Nancy”. Obaniyi Stephen wrote, “For the exceptional individuals reading this, may the things that bring you joy and happiness not turn into your worst nightmares. Amen”. Henry Chukwuemeka added, “That tears of joy . That mama I made it kinda reaction . This is how you know someone who truly worked for her money. One of my favorites, congratulations to her”. Vibe stated, “She’s one female that I can say that deserves everything good cause she works really hard”. Charity Rule inquired, “Which enjoyment I dey go find for outside if I get this kind home? Congratulations Nancy, your home is lovely”. Watchthe video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

