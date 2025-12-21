Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime celebrated her 34th birthday on Friday by giving back to the community.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the actress celebrated her birthday by commissioning a new playground at Methodist Primary School in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Nancy spent her birthday with pupils and staff of the school, describing the initiative as part of her commitment to supporting children’s education and overall development.

Isime said the project reflects her belief in the importance of outdoor play and creativity in shaping young minds.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Isime expressed excitement over commissioning playgrounds and libraries, noting that reading and playing were central to her own childhood experiences.

She recalled fond memories of spending time in play areas, swinging and sliding, which she believes helped her relax and grow creatively.

According to her, the playground project is aimed at encouraging children to spend less time on screens and more time engaging in physical activities and imaginative play.

She stressed that such experiences are essential for healthy development and lasting childhood memories.

Isime added that celebrating her birthday by supporting schools has become a personal tradition, as it allows her to give back in a meaningful way.

She thanked the school for the warm reception and said she was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the happiness and creativity of the pupils.

The actress also shared a lighthearted moment from the event, revealing that the students quickly invited her to the dance floor for an energetic dance session, adding to the joyful atmosphere of the celebration.

She expressed confidence that the children of Methodist Primary School would create lasting memories in the new play area, describing the project as a small but impactful way to add fun and inspiration to their school experience.