Nancy Isime Engaged To Linda Ikeji’s Baby Daddy

Nigerian actress and media personality, Nancy Isime is allegedly engaged to the baby daddy of famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji.

This was disclosed by an Instagram vlogger, Cutie Julls that the baby daddy of Linda Ikeji, Jeremi Sholaye has been in a relationship with Nancy Isime for a couple of years.

However, the blogger revealed that the family of Jeremi went to the family house of Nancy Isime to ask for her hand in marriage and the introduction took place yesterday, 31st of May, 2023 while making preparations for the main wedding.

She wrote, “Omo, online in-laws… where are you ooo. We came late oo. Jeremi and Nancy have done an introduction o. Omo, E be like online in-laws we need to choose our Asoebi

Linda Ikeji delivered a baby boy in 2018 in Atlanta, US, and made the announcement via her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram page, Linda wrote: “Oh dear Lord, I am a mum, Baby J is here. He was born today 17th September. This is so surreal,”.

She also revealed her baby daddy’s identity years back and opened up on her estrangement from him.

In the lengthy post, she revealed that her baby daddy is Sholaye Jeremi, a businessman involved in oil and gas.

She also explained how she fell under the anointing of pregnancy and how she and Jeremi are no longer together.

Linda went further to explain how she met Sholaye Jeremi on the 26th of December 2015 at Wheatbaker Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos, shortly after she moved into her Banana Island mansion. As of then, she was 35 years and Sholaya was 37.