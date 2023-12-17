Nancy Isime Celebrates 32nd Birthday In Style

Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime has celebrated her birthday in supernatural abundance as she clocks 32.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nancy Isime posted beautiful photos of herself with a caption that revealed her plans for the next phase of her life.

She said she is blessed, favoured, content, and happy in this new chapter, which she called her Era of Supernatural Abundance.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “This is 32. Blessed, Favoured, Content, Happy. This Chapter is called my Era of Supernatural Abundance.”

Many celebrities including, Mary Njoku, Iyabo Ojo, Mo Abudu, Chioma Akpotha, AY Comedian, Rita Dominic, amongst other celebrities took to her comment section to celebrate with her;

See comments below:

moabudu wrote, “My darling ❤️❤️❤️, wishing you the happiest of birthdays. I pray God continues to bless you now and always. All my love ❤️”

realwarripikin said, “Happy birthday Nancy my Lover❤️❤️❤️”

moyolawalofficial penned: “Happy birthday boo ”

iyaboojofespris said, “Happy Birthday beautiful ❤️”

ritadominic wrote, “Happy birthday darling ❤️”

See Post below: