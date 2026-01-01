Nancy Isime Announces Break From Social Media

Popular Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime has announced that she is stepping away from social media for a while.

According to the celebrated actress, the decision is part of her commitment to prioritising her peace, happiness, and personal growth.

The 34-year-old entertainer announced her decision on Thursday, January 1, via her Instagram page, where she shared a heartfelt message with her millions of followers while celebrating the start of a new year from Mauritius.

In the post, Isime revealed that she would be taking an indefinite break from online platforms to focus on herself and enjoy some much-needed time away from the spotlight.

Expressing optimism about the future, she described the coming year as one filled with promise and positivity, encouraging her fans to look forward to better days ahead.

She also took a moment to thank her supporters for their unwavering love and loyalty over the years.

“Happy New Year! It’s already 2026 here in Mauritius, so let me be the first to wish you all a beautiful year ahead,” she wrote. “This year will be the year of our dreams.

“It’s time for me to log off social media for now and focus on my happiness and peace. Thank you for the love always. I’ll see you when I return.”

While she did not specify how long the break will last, the actress assured fans that she would return when the time feels right.

Her announcement has since drawn messages of support from admirers and colleagues, many of whom praised her decision to prioritise mental wellness and self-care.

Nancy Isime has previously spoken about the importance of balance in the entertainment industry, and her latest decision reinforces her commitment to personal well-being amid a demanding public career.