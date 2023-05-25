Nancy Iheme Replies Sandra Iheuwa, Says I’m Not The Reason For Your Crashed Marriage

Nollywood actress, Nancy Iheme has replied to Sandra Iheuwa’s recent accusations that she played a role in the breakdown of her marriage to Steve Thompson.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sandra while speaking in a recent interview with Jude Jideonwo claimed Iheme was one of the reasons her marriage to Steve ended because she was having an affair with her husband while they were still married.

According to her, her ex-husband, Steve had shown her some of their conversation and social media DMs of their affairs and was also surprised to see Nancy at her wedding because they were not friends and she didn’t invite her.

But in reaction to the claims in a now-deleted Instagram story post, Nancy Iheme fired back at Sandra, labeling her an attention seeker as she strongly denied being responsible for destroying her 100 million naira wedding.

She also urged Sandra to find someone else to blame for her failed marriage while denying any involvement in her marriage crisis.

Nancy, however clearly warned Sandra to stop tagging her in her crashed marriage, noting that she is not the sole reason behind the wedding’s collapse, and also questioned Sandra’s motives for seeking attention through these allegations.

She wrote; “Attention seeker….I can actually sue you and your Ex, till you bring evidence…

“Thank God you know your ex talks a lot, what makes you think he has gone down with me??? Do you know how many celebrities he once told me he had things with?”

“Stay away from me, no be me break your heart this girl… I still can’t phantom why you are dragging me. I don’t even know you with this man in question.

“Ain’t gonna speak on this issue again because you are not worth it trust me. Go and lick your wounds and let me be.”

See below;