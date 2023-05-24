Nancy Iheme Is The Reason My Marriage Crash, Ubi Franklin’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence

The baby mama of Ubi Franklin, Sandra Iheuwa has revealed one of the reasons why her marriage to her ex-husband, Steve Thompson crashed.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the businesswoman accused actress, Nancy Iheme of being one of the reasons behind her failed marriage.

According to her, Nancy was sleeping with her ex-husband before and during their marriage.

However, she said the evidence of their affair was revealed to her by her ex husband which showed her DMS between him and Nancy.

“Nancy Iheme happened when I was married to Steve. Steve talks a lot when I was married to him. Steve talks a lot, he says a lot of things.

“He was the one that opened up and was showing his DM between him and Nancy before I was married to him. So I didn’t understand why she was at the wedding.

He showed me DMS that they had sexual intercourse or whatever together.

Speaking on Nancy Iheme’s appearance at her wedding she said, “Yes I didn’t understand it. I was like, ‘What’s this lady doing here?

“And there was a time that my ex-husband, during our honeymoon brought breakfast and was giving me breakfast in bed.”

“She made a slick comment under that and I didn’t find it funny. I told him, look at what she saying. I think he made her delete the comment. So since then, I can’t. “

“I don’t know how to pretend. I tell people the way it is. I’m not the kind of person that if you’re my friend or if I see someone doing something that doesn’t sit well with me. Of course, I have to say something. I’m not going to keep quiet”.

“My husband was cheating on me with different women and Nancy Iheme was one of them. This was one of the issue that made me leave my marriage.”

