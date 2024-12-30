NAN, PDP Bigwigs Pay Last Respects To Ex-Editor, Adisa

Share

Mr Mufutau Ojo, EditorIn-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) bigwigs in Kwara State yesterday attended the Fidau (funeral prayer) for the late Ex-NAN Senior Editor, Alhaji Abdulraheem Adisa.

Adisa, a former general manager, Herald Newspapers, a former kwara commissioner for information and communication, and also a former chairman, Moro Local Government council, Kwara, died on Thursday at 91 years.

The fidau prayer, which was held at the family’s residence at Dagi compound, Okelele Area, Ilorin, also had in attendance the state PDP chairman, Mr Babatunde Mohammed.

Imam Moshood Asomu, who led the prayer, rendered some verses from the Quran for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and sought Allah’s fortitude for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

In his sermon, Sheikh Sulyman Dan-Borno, the Grand Mukadam of Kwara, described death as the supreme price that every living soul must pay.

He said: “The only way to conquer death is to indulge in good deeds and obey Allah’s commandments while alive in order to attract the desired eternal rest. “Move closer to Allah through prayers and supplications, because the prayers of the righteous are promptly accepted and granted by God.”

